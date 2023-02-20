Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $112.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.97. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

