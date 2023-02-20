Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,290 ($15.66).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.72) to GBX 1,240 ($15.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.35) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Dunelm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,214 ($14.74) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,319 ($16.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,066.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 916.52. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,457.14.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,761.90%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Further Reading

