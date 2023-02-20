DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 1,273,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. DZS has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 298,735 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DZS by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 255,162 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DZS by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

