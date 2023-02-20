Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.22. 9,492,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,936,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $153.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

