Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after acquiring an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HD traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $317.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $350.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.33.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

