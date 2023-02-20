Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.17. 4,299,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,757. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

