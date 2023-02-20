eCash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $732.72 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $732.72 million and $26.76 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,871.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00588123 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00180313 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00050566 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000830 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,313,685,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
