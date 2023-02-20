ECOMI (OMI) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ECOMI (OMI) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $295.44 million and $1.87 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00420735 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.29 or 0.27872086 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.