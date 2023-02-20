EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $3.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AMMO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital cut AMMO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ POWW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,727. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 million, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 1,764.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 570,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMMO by 148.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AMMO in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AMMO by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

