EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 276.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

