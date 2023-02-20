EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,982. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Glimpse Group

In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen purchased 28,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,519.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,939 shares of company stock worth $116,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.