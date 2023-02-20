ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Sempra by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 271.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

