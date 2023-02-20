ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

FBMS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. 129,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $754.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

