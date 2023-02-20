ELCO Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

LNN traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $157.31. 46,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,182. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

