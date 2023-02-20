Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Electromed from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.
Electromed Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 58,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
