Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELMD. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Electromed from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 58,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electromed by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

