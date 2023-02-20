Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Enel Chile Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Further Reading

