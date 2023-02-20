Enero Group Limited (EGG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 14th

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Enero Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
Enero Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10.
About Enero Group
Featured Stories
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.