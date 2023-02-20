Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 392,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,748. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Enhabit by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after buying an additional 244,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,349,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

