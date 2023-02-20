EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,962,000 after buying an additional 1,569,185 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,946 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

