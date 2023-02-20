Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Envista alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Envista by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after buying an additional 651,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Envista by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after buying an additional 671,617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Envista by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.