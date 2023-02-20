EOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232.55 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $232.55 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001003 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,083,260,421 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,259,371 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

