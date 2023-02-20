EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.