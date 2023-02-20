EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $402.33.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $462.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.