Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 55,631 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.10. 2,652,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

