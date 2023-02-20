Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ALBKY, APD, CRAYF, DNNGY, GRRMF, NVZMY, OUKPY, RLLWF, SAXPY, SEPJF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 20th:

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF)

was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was upgraded by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.50 price target on the stock.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

