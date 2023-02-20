Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ALBKY, APD, CRAYF, DNNGY, GRRMF, NVZMY, OUKPY, RLLWF, SAXPY, SEPJF)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 20th:

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was upgraded by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.50 price target on the stock.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

