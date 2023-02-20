Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after buying an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after buying an additional 1,815,194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

