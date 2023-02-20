Ethereum Classic Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $312.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $23.03 or 0.00093148 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,726.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00385728 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00654650 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00580545 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00176634 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00201967 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,532,379 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
