Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

EURN opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $91,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euronav by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 115,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $11,717,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.