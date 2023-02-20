Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.28 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

