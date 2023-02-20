Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 978,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.28. 20,758,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

