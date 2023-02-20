Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Raised to $11.50

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.67% from the stock’s current price.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 10,880,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 194,203 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

