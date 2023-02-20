Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $349.74 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $349.74 million and approximately $61.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00082529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00057896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001147 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

