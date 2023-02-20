First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
First Horizon Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.84 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.