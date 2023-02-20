First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2,197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,307 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,738,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 650,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 569,697 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,907,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. 368,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,373. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

