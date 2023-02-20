Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $90.83.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.