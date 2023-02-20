Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. 133,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.89. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

About Forum Energy Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $281,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

