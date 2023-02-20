Frontier 1-Day Volume Hits $6.58 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00422681 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,949.80 or 0.27999186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

