FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) & Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Critical Contrast

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and FSD Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($1.57) -17.64 FSD Pharma N/A N/A -$35.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 FSD Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aerovate Therapeutics and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aerovate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.21%. Given Aerovate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aerovate Therapeutics is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -28.64% -27.70% FSD Pharma N/A -59.50% -50.08%

Summary

Aerovate Therapeutics beats FSD Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz on October 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

