Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.86. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $67,788.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,370 shares of company stock worth $93,556. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.