Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Shares of FLL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.86. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $10.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
