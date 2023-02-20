G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $1.10 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after buying an additional 2,087,577 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $19,571,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 691,719 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 600,674 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 378,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

