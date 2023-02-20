G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $238,000 Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duolingo by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 377,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Insider Activity

Duolingo Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 31,956 shares valued at $2,647,842. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 514,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,194. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

