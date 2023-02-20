Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 0.92. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Gaia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.