Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 44,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 70,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

