Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 1,821,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,103. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

