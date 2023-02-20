Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Down 6.2%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 52,880 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 42,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

