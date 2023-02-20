GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $548.92 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $548.92 million and $2.17 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00020419 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028929 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00214954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,830.88 or 1.00002185 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002582 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.67789264 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,155,814.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

