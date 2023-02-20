Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,578 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

