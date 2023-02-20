Gateway Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,448 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.50. 3,275,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,694. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

