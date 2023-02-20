Gateway Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,748 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.28. 3,559,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,479. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average of $159.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.