Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $329,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.