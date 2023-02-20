GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) versus Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Financial Analysis

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Check-Cap 0 1 0 0 2.00

GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Check-Cap.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.81 $1.92 billion N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A N/A -$17.20 million ($3.24) -1.08

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap.

Profitability

This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A -41.95% -38.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Check-Cap on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

