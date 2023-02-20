GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) versus Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Financial Analysis

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GE HealthCare Technologies
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Check-Cap
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Check-Cap.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GE HealthCare Technologies
|$18.34 billion
|1.81
|$1.92 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|N/A
|-$17.20 million
|($3.24)
|-1.08
GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap.
Profitability
This table compares GE HealthCare Technologies and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GE HealthCare Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Check-Cap
|N/A
|-41.95%
|-38.14%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
17.6% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
GE HealthCare Technologies beats Check-Cap on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.
